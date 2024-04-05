‘Big Joke’ may be guilty in graft case, says panel

Investigators appointed by PM say their work does not interfere with court process

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn is expected to be called in for questioning on Wednesday by a panel trying to get to the bottom of allegations about the involvement of senior police officers in shady activities. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

An initial investigation has found there are grounds to the allegation that the deputy national police chief is involved in money laundering related to online gambling, according to a committee set up by the prime minister.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin established the panel on March 20 to investigate the cases of Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, aka Big Joke, and Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the national police chief who goes by the nickname Big Tor.

Mr Srettha also transferred both men to inactive posts pending the outcome of the probe, after a lengthy public feud in which supporters of each officer traded allegations of corruption.

The panel headed by Pol Gen Winai Thongsong, a former police chief, also includes Chatchai Promlert, a former interior ministry permanent secretary; and Chatipong Jiraphan, a former deputy attorney-general.

It agreed unanimously with the Criminal Court, based on the evidence, that Pol Gen Surachate was involved in money laundering for the BNK Master gambling network.

A report will be submitted to the premier without the need to wait for a fact-finding result from the case involving the national police chief, Pol Gen Winai said.

“I guarantee the probe will be wrapped up in 60 days,” he said on Friday.

All 30 individuals, including lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd, who are either implicated in the cases or giving details about them, will be summoned to give information and any remaining evidence next Wednesday.

Mr Sittra will be asked to reveal the source of the documents that he claims show financial transactions linking Pol Gen Torsak and his wife to the gambling network, Pol Gen Winai said.

Pol Gen Surachate and others will be called in for questioning on that day.

“The panel has full authority to question both state officials and individuals who are found to be associated with the case without intervening in the court procedures,” said Pol Gen Winai.

Mr Sittra, as secretary-general of the Foundation of People’s Lawyers, on Friday provided more evidence to the Tao Poon police station and brought a new witness, identified as Ms Pimvilai, to file complaints against Pol Gen Torsak, his wife and two alleged “mule” account owners.

The lawyer claims to have evidence of financial transactions between Ms Pimvilai and certain elements in the Royal Thai Police that show guilt.

Ms Pimvilai admitted she transferred money to several mule accounts via at least 10 different routes. Some were said to be linked to the police chief and his wife.

One million baht was found to have been paid to cyber police each month, according to Mr Sittra.