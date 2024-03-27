'Bribe gang' linked to cops

Sittra Biabungkerd (photo from his social media account)

A lawyer has exposed a gang with police links that allegedly collects bribes, acquiring 100 million baht in kickbacks each month.

Sittra Biabungkerd, secretary to the People's Lawyers Foundation, held a press conference on Tuesday at which he presented "evidence" that included money trails, bank transfer slips and video footage.

The gang is linked to at least three police officers, Mr Sittra said.

He alleged that some police units had received kickbacks from a number of illegal businesses, such as illegal online gambling websites and illegal loan sharks.

Mr Sittra claimed the gang would collect kickbacks from all regions of the country and transfer them to several bank accounts, including accounts belonging to the relatives of a senior police officer.

The kickbacks are estimated to be more than 100 million baht per month, he said.

Mr Sittra said he was not paid by anyone to expose the alleged bribe-taking, and there was no ulterior motive for doing so.

"I only want to tell the public about the matter despite knowing that I may be in danger," he said.

During the press conference, Mr Sittra also spoke over the phone with Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau. Mr Sittra said he would file a police complaint against those involved in the gang on Thursday.