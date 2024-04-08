Myanmar asks to airlift fleeing Myawaddy officials from Tak

An ATR 72-600 airplane operated by Myanmar Airways waits at Mae Sot airport in Tak province on Sunday night, but no fleeing officials arrived. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The Myanmar government has sought permission for aircraft to land in Mae Sot district of Tak to pick up any officials and their dependents who flee Myawaddy, according to informed sources.

Sources said a request was filed on Sunday evening with the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for Myanmar aircraft to land at Mae Sot airport from Sunday to Tuesday.

The planes were to extract 617 military officers and their families who may flee Myawaddy, which has been captured by rebel ethnic forces.

An ATR 72-600 airplane of Myanmar Airways landed in Mae Sot at 9.20pm on Sunday. It waited for about an hour, but no refugees showed up. The plane returned to Myanmar.

It was reported that ethnic troops were holding Myanmar officials and their families at Shwe Kokko.

On Monday the Myawaddy-Mae Sot border crossing was open as usual.

Maj Gen Narongrit Panikabut, of the 4th Infantry Division, confirmed on Monday that the Myanmar government had sought assistance for the transport of vulnerable people and important documents from Myawaddy.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee posted on social media that Myanmar sought permission for the landing of a civilian plane to pick up civilians and their belongings. A diplomatic request for the transport of diplomatic material was normal, he said.