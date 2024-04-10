Thousands of vape pens seized near schools

More than 12,000 vaping pens in attractive packaging are on display at Wednesday's press conference during a media briefing on Wednesday. They were seized during raids on five shops near schools in Bangkok. (Photo: Phuangphet Chunla-iad Facebook)

At least 12,000 e-cigarettes, worth about 3.6 million baht, have been seized during raids on five shops near schools in Bangkok.

Consumer protection officials searched three shops on Soi Ratchadaphisek in Chatuchak district, one in Soi Lat Phrao 122 of Wang Thong Lang district and another in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 65, Wang Thong Lang, on Tuesday night.

Twenty bags containing more than 12,000 e-cigarettes in total were seized, PM's Office Minister Phuangphet Chunla-iad told reporters on Wednesday. They had a retail value of 3.6 million baht.

Ms Phuangphet said e-cigarette products sold near schools were packaged to appear like snacks, ordinary pens or even small milk cartons to increase their appeal to young people. With such packaging, teachers were not aware that vaping pens were being sold nearby.

The nicotine in e-cigarettes was a dangerous substance that could damage the brain and affect development until around the age of 25 years. It affected emotions and the ability to learn and increased the risk of addiction to other types of drugs, the minister said.

The raids followed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's instructions during a cabinet meeting that state agencies should step up and integrate their efforts to stop the smuggling and sale of e-cigarettes, particularly in shops near schools.

Thasornatt Thanittipun, secretary-general of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, said authorities were strictly enforcing the Consumer Protection Act and related laws against those who sell e-cigarettes. Offenders were liable to a maximum 3 years in prison and/or fine of 600,000 baht under the Consumer Protection Act.

Those who smuggled e-cigarettes were liable to a maximum 10 years and/or fine of four times the value of the goods, under the Customs Act, he said.

The seized e-cigarettes would be handed over to police and be destroyed at the conclusion of the court cases.

Shop employees arrested during the raids were all from neighbouring countries. Investigators would find out who hired them, he said.

During the media briefing, Ms Phuangphet showed some vaping pens with a logo similar to that of the Move Forward Party. She urged the opposition party to investigate and take action against those responsible.