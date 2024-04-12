Heavy Songkran traffic in Korat

Traffic heading to the Northeast on the Mittraparb Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima was moving at just 20-30kph on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Traffic was congested on main roads in Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway to the Northeast, and nearby areas as Songkran revellers streamed out of Bangkok on Friday, the first day of a five-day holiday to celebrate water festival.

Heavy traffic was reported at kilometre marker 55 on the Korat-bound Mittraparb Highway in Pak Chong district on Friday morning. Vehicles were moving at speeds of just 20-30 kilometres per hour towards downtown Pak Chong district.

Congestion built up from tambon Nong Sarai in Pak Chong to tambon Khlong Phai in Sikhiu district of the northeastern province. Highway police and local police had to open special lanes to facilitate traffic flow.

Somkiart Sairada, a motorist from Samut Prakan, said he left his home in Muang district of the central province about 4.15am on Friday for Songkran celebrations in Mukdahan in the upper Northeast. He arrived in Nakhon Ratchasima at 11.25am — seven hours after he set out — because of the heavy traffic.

In Prachin Buri, heavy traffic was reported on Highway 304 between Na Di and Muang districts. Many revellers travelling from eastern provinces and Bangkok were using the route to visit their home provinces in the Northeast.

Vehicles were moving at 30-40kph on Highway 304. Traffic built up on some sections in Na Di and in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima.