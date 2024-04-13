B10 million damage in recycling plant fire

Blaze the third in the past two years at Pathum Thani site

A fire at a recycling facility caused an estimated 10 million baht in damage in Lat Lum Kaeo district of Pathum Thani province on Saturday. (Screenshot)

A recycling facility in Pathum Thani province went up in flames on Saturday morning, causing over 10 million baht in damage. No casualties were reported.

After being alerted, more than 10 fire trucks from Tambon Khu Bang Luang Municipality, along with rescue workers and volunteers, were dispatched to Pathum Recycle Co Ltd in Lat Lum Kaeo district.

According to reports, flames broke out over about 5 rai (1.9 acres) of the 30-rai (11.8-acre) grounds, mostly engulfing wooden pallets and plastic boards as well as a macro truck.

Firefighters took over two hours to bring the blaze under control, with damages estimated at no less than 10 million baht.

As the incident occurred on a holiday, authorities have yet to determine its cause, but they noted that it was the third fire at the facility in the past two years.

No statements have been taken yet as only Myanmar workers, who are unable to speak Thai, reside on the grounds.

Evidence has been collected from the scene, and the operator of the factory has been contacted.

In January this year, a large paper factory warehouse in Muang district of Pathum Thani was razed by a fire. No casualties were reported.