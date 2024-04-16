Woman complains about Songkran groping

Pictures from the Survive Facebook page show a woman being molested during a Songkran party in Samut Prakan on Monday night. The complainant is hoping the images will help police catch the offender.

SAMUT PRAKAN: A woman has complained to police about being groped during a Songkran celebration in Muang district on Monday night.

The woman filed her complaint at the Muang Samut Prakan police station on Tuesday morning. She asked police to find the man who groped her breast on Praekasa Road between 8pm and 9pm on Monday.

She said she was riding her motorcycle to celebrate the water festival on the road. At one point when she stopped, a man applied talcum on her face and then groped her breast. She said she almost lost her balance on her bike, and her friend who was riding pillion was also groped.

Groping is considered a hazard that many women must deal with during the annual water fights and talcum-smearing rituals, but few choose to pursue the matter with law enforcement afterward.

In this case, the complainant is hoping that images posted on social media could help police track down the offender.