150t of waste collected from Songkran venues

People celebrate the Songkran festival on Silom Road on Sunday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

About 150 tonnes of waste has been collected from Silom and Khao San roads after Songkran festivities.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited Khao San Road on Tuesday to inspect the area and encourage the city's cleaning personnel after the Songkran festival ended on Monday night.

He found Khao San Road, and the area around it was covered in talc, rubbish, glass bottles, cardboard, water guns, water buckets, and so on.

The cleaning staff started work in the area at 4am on Tuesday. Six water trucks were used to wash the streets.

"After everyone has had fun, it's our duty to do the cleaning. Thank you to all cleaners for tidying our city," Mr Chadchart said.

Phra Nakhon District Office said there were 116 tonnes of rubbish in the Khao San Road area from Friday to Sunday. Meanwhile, 33.5 tonnes of rubbish was found on Silom Road on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Bangrak District Office.