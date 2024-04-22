Cost of duck eggs up as heat cuts into production

Follows rise in chicken-egg price last week

Amphol Saenna sorts duck eggs at his farm in Muang district in Khon Kaen province on Monday. He said the extreme heat causes the birds to eat less and therefore lay fewer eggs. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Duck egg prices rose by 4.5% to 4.60 baht each on Monday as the continuing heatwave took its toll on the poultry industry.

The Layer Duck Farmers Association on Monday announced a 20 satang rise to 4.60 baht each, effective immediately - a 4.5% increase.

The duck egg price rise followed a similar 20 satang increase in chicken egg prices, almost 6%, to 3.60 baht each on Wednesday last week.

Farmers blame the continuing heat for a drop in supply. The hot weather stresses the birds and they produce fewer eggs.

Amphol Saenna, a layer duck farmer in Khon Kaen province, said on Monday his birds were producing about 600 eggs a day, a drop from up to 800 eggs on average.

"The extremely hot weather has put the ducks off their food," he said.

He expected egg production would return to normal once the weather cools.



