PM Hasina lands for 6-day visit

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Wednesday for a six-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Ms Hasina will stay in Thailand until Monday, according to Government House.

During the visit, Mr Srettha and Ms Hasina are scheduled to witness the signing of several official agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Mr Srettha will also host a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her delegation at Government House, according to official sources.

The visit, which is the first official visit to Thailand by a Bangladeshi prime minister since 2002, is an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in multiple areas, especially in light of the commencement of free trade agreement negotiations between the two countries.

Thailand and Bangladesh will also explore ways to deepen collaboration in development cooperation, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

In addition, the prime minister of Bangladesh will also attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Unescap) and have a bilateral meeting with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of Unescap, during her six-day visit, according to the sources.

Ms Hasina came to Thailand in 2013 to attend the three-day 2nd Asia-Pacific Water Summit, which was held in Chiang Mai between May 19-20 that year.