Asean 'must redouble' efforts: PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made a statement during a virtual meeting for Asean Future Forum 2024 on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday said a more connected Asean is key to unlocking the region's full potential and enhancing its collective competitiveness.

The prime minister made the statement during a virtual meeting for Asean Future Forum 2024 under the theme "Toward Fast and Sustainable Growth of a People-Centered Asean Community".

"We must redouble our efforts in developing seamless connectivity for trade and investment, as well as digital, supply chain, and energy infrastructures. This will allow Asean to position itself as a key economic hub for the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Mr Srettha said a sustainable Asean is necessary for long-term economic growth and a better quality of life for the region's citizens.

"Asean should continue to strive towards a green economy, energy transition, as well as carbon neutrality," Mr Srettha said.

"In our capacity as the Asean coordinator on sustainable development cooperation, Thailand will continue to foster cooperation towards that end."

The prime minister said that a united and resilient Asean remains crucial for the region in navigating geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties and tackling regional and global challenges.

"Only through upholding unity and demonstrating Asean centrality can we maintain its relevance in the rapidly changing world," Mr Srettha said.

He said that Thailand is committed to realising an inclusive Asean community that embodies the goals and aspirations of its people.

"I firmly believe that Asean will continue to grow, prosper, and be a community that we can be proud of. Ultimately, we are all responsible for shaping the future of Asean, and we must do all we can," he said.