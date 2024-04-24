Campaign pushes youth mental health online

The Department of Mental Health (DMH) recently launched a campaign to provide free online therapy sessions for teenagers in Bangkok after statistics showed a high percentage of mental health risks among teens.

Dubbed the "Wall of Sharing for Teens", the campaign is a collaborative effort between the Wall of Sharing Foundation, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) Bangkok division, and the Ooca online consulting platform. It aims to provide "mental shelters" for young people while promoting sustainable strengthening of communities.

According to the DMH's Mental Health Check-In data from Jan 1 to April 20, over 60% of its 1,200 users under the age of 20 were reported to be at risk of depression, while 43.65% of them were at risk of suicide.

The data also showed that younger people are now more aware of their mental health and the importance of assessments, said Dr Pongkasem Khaimook, the DMH chief.

The campaign was thus initiated to facilitate young people in the capital to access high-quality mental health therapy without wasting their time or money.

Through the Ooca application, Bangkok residents aged 15–25 can now access free online therapy sessions with psychologists, clinical therapists and volunteers.

According to Dr Wimolrat Wanpen, director of the Rajanagarindra Institute of Child and Adolescent Mental Health, youngsters with depression and suicide risk can choose to receive either four consecutive sessions from psychologists or two sessions with therapists followed by two follow-ups by the mental volunteers.

The campaign budget is supported by the NHSO Bangkok Division.

Dr Kanpassorn Suriyasaengpetch, founder of the Ooca application and the Wall of Sharing Foundation, said this was the first time the foundation has pushed for quality telemedicine for mental health.