Man dies after falling into tube well in Lat Phrao

Officials and rescue workers gather to help a man who fell into a tube well in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, on Friday. He lost his life. (Photo supplied)

A man died after falling into a 15-metre-deep tube well on a road divider in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district on Friday.

City inspectors, known as thetsakit, saw the man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, falling into the well at Soi Lat Phrao 49, said Pol Maj Phichai Wichaya, traffic inspector at Chok Chai police station. The incident was reported at 11.13am.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene, as police closed traffic on both inbound and outbound lanes of the road for safety.

At 12.10pm, the man was successfully retrieved, but medics confirmed his death.

According to reports, the victim was crossing the road when he stepped onto the wooden cover of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority's (MEA) tube well, causing it to give way and resulting in his fall.

Graphic content: Rescue workers and officials try to rescue a man who fell into a tube well in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, on Friday. (Clip by FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) extended its condolences to the victim's family.

Mr Chadchart said the loss of life was attributed to an electrical conduit whose cover was not completely closed.

The Wang Thong Lang district office had notified the agency concerned to repair its electrical conduit three weeks ago, said the governor.

According to Mr Chadchart, city inspectors and BMA cleaners witnessed the man's fall at 9.57am. They immediately alerted a nearby fire station and rescue teams for assistance.

The BMA was ready to work with the MEA to provide compensation to the family, he added.

The governor said he has instructed directors of all district offices not to deny responsibility, even if any tube wells do not belong to the BMA. All district offices have been tasked to thoroughly inspect construction projects within their jurisdictions.