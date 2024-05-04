Saraburi police probe fireworks factory blast

Owner dies in explosion that brother says may have been linked to hot weather

A firefighter sprays water on the blast site at a fireworks factory in Saraburi on Friday. (Photo: Disaster Response Associations Thailand)

Authorities are investigating an explosion that killed the owner of a fireworks factory in Saraburi.

Police in Nong Saeng district of the central province were alerted to the incident on Friday evening.

Boonruang Pongsida, 62, suffered extensive burns and was taken to Nong Saeng Hospital, where he died.

While the cause is still unknown, Lampoon Pongsida, Mr Boonruang’s 52-year-old brother, said the explosion might have been triggered by the hot weather.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had asked the Justice Ministry to work on compensating the family of the deceased.

The family could be entitled to up to 200,000 baht in compensation as they are viewed as victims in a criminal case, said Kenika Ounjit, a deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has directed the ministry’s Saraburi office to survey the area around the factory for signs of pollution caused by the blast.

Authorities said earlier this year that they intended to tighten regulations and enforcement following an explosion in January that killed 23 people at a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri.

The Suphan Buri incident came less than six months after a blast in Narathiwat that killed 11 people and flattened hundreds of homes and businesses in the surrounding community.