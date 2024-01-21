Forensic investigators finish identifying 23 bodies from blast

The scene of the explosion in Muang district, Suphan Buri. (Photo: Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation)

The identification of the 23 bodies of the workers and others who were killed by an explosion at a fireworks factory in Muang district of Suphan Buri last Thursday is now complete.

The remains of the bodies have been sent to victim's families. Water in all the nearby ponds was also drained out to find any further human remains and chemical residues.

According to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, police discovered one human leg in the pond, which was the last of the missing human parts.

Using fingerprint and DNA examination, forensic experts were able to complete the identification of all 23 bodies.

The return of the bodies or their remains to the families was to be finished by Saturday, according to Pol Gen Kittirat.

Meanwhile, Papinwit Laongkaew, chief of the Suphan Buri Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the Suphan Buri provincial governor has been instructed to provide swift assistance to surrounding areas.

They must also check the water quality to ensure there was no contamination in surrounding water.

Mr Papinwit also met state agencies to conclude the operation results in providing initial assistance to affected people, including the identification of the bodies and the compiling of evidence to provide compensation to the deceased's families.

The meeting then decided to close the assistance centre at Wat Rong Chang.

Despite the closure of the centre, various agencies, including the police and Salakhao Tambon Administration Organisation, continue to provide assistance at Wat Rong Chang in Tambon Salakhao, he added.

All the 23 bodies will be taken to undergo religious funeral rites in their hometown.

Five bodies were sent to Wat Lat Krachap; two bodies to Wat Kwang; three to Wat Phra That; 10 to Wat Rong Chang and one each to Wat Sangkhachai, Wat Pong Mai and Wat Santi Phalaram.