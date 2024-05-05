Interpreter used by cops arrested over kidnaps

Deputy Bangkok police chief Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poonsawat, centre, speaks of the case at the Din Daeng police station on Saturday. (Police photo)

A Chinese-language interpreter was arrested on Friday for his involvement in crimes linked to a Chinese abduction gang in the Din Daeng area on April 25, said Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poonsawat, deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner.

The interpreter, identified as Theerachai Chaloemwanpen, 36, was arrested by MPB and Metropolitan Police Division 1 and sent to Din Daeng station.

Mr Theerachai admitted to being involved with the crime syndicate that kidnapped five Chinese nationals from a hotel room in Soi Pracha Songkroh 2, or Soi Sutthiporn, on April 25, police said.

He was said to have been employed by Phaya Thai station's traffic constable, identified as Pol Sgt Maj Weerayut Phetcharat, to work as an interpreter with the abducted Chinese on a 15,000 baht weekly wage, according to Pol Maj Gen Noppasin.

Five Chinese businessmen were abducted from the hotel, and a ransom demand for 2.5 million baht to be paid in digital currency was issued.

CCTV footage showed the gang of 11, which included present and former police, had abducted the Chinese nationals using four cars.

The victims reported the incident to the police at Din Daeng station four days later, on April 29.

The investigation led to five warrants against those involved, including Mr Theerachai, Pol Sgt Maj Weerayut, and Atthawut Sumonrattanakul, a former senior sergeant major at Kannayao station.

Mr Atthawut, who was suspended from his positions a couple of years ago, was arrested on Friday, said Pol Maj Gen Noppasin, adding he declined to give evidence to police and said he was only willing to testify in court. Pol Sgt Maj Weerayut, meanwhile, fled his warrant, said Pol Maj Gen Noppasin.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasin said the police are now looking for the other six members of the gang.