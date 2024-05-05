Suspend classes on very hot days: education official

Students walk under strong sunlight in Pathumwan district. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The secretary-general of the Basic Education Commission is advising school management to suspend onsite teaching on extremely hot days.

Commission secretary-general Thanu Wongchinda said on Sunday that the management of all schools under the supervision of the commission should implement the policy for the sake of students' and teachers' safety because extremely hot weather could cause heat stroke.

Very hot weather would be likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains and the East in the first half of this month when the first school term of 2024 would start, he said.

On extremely hot days, school management should suspend outdoor activities and supply sufficient drinking water. In addition, they should check the condition of electric wires and electrical appliances. Also, they could suspend onsite classrooms and implement online classes instead, Mr Thanu said.

School staff should also check vehicles to prevent any students from being locked inside parked vehicles, he said.

Climate expert Assoc Prof Seree Supratid wrote on Facebook that due to global warming, the hottest period in Bangkok could increase from 17 days to 80 days each year, from March to May.