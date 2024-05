Building collapses during demolition

PUBLISHED : 8 May 2024 at 13:22

Dust fills the air and traffic is brought to a halt after the collapse of a building being demolished along Charan Sanitwong Road on Wednesday. (Photo: Tee Nee Bang Phlat Facebook account)

A building crumbled and collapsed while workers were demolishing it alongside Charan Sanitwong Road in Bangkok on Wednesday morning.

Tee Nee Bang Phlat Facebook reported the incident occurred about 10.30am in Bang Phlat district.

Some of the debris fell onto Charan Sanitwong Road, near Soi 93, bringing traffic to a halt. The road was later cleared.

There were no reports of injuries.