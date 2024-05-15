Lop Buri’s monkey move begins

Pesky macaques being moved to new facility will have to be weaned off human food

Journalists attend a press conference on April 3 when the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced its plan to handle the macaques in Lop Buri. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Authorities on Wednesday began to relocate the first batch of macaques that have occupied parts of downtown Lop Buri, endangered pedestrians and brought business to a halt.

The operation to rid the city centre of the monkey menace began with 25 macaques being removed to a designated holding facility in tambon Po Kao Ton in Muang district.

The facility is equipped with three large enclosures. The 25 monkeys were placed in the third, inner-most enclosure with plenty of room to move around.

They were given natural food such as leaves to wean them off the human food they were accustomed to being given or stealing from passersby, said officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The department estimates that about 2,200 macaques are occupying downtown Lop Buri, posing a threat to people and businesses in the area.

At least 50 officials from the local administration office and the DNP took part in the capture and relocation effort yesterday. The operation took place around the Asia Hotel and King Narai’s palace, both in tambon Tha Hin.

Veterinarian Pattaraphon Maneeon, head of the Wildlife Conservation Office, said the monkeys were moved to the third enclosure to test its sturdiness and whether it can offer a suitable living environment.

Paint marks were applied to the the macaques’ chests to signify they were from the same troop.

They also underwent medical checks and where necessary, were sterilised, said Dr Pattarapon.

The new facility provides space for the monkeys to exercise and be gradually reintegrated into a more natural environment after years of living close to humans.

Dr Pattarapon said officials would assess after a week whether conditions in enclosure are suited to the macaques and if anything can be done to improve them.

The new facility at Po Kao Ton has the capacity to house up to 3,000 monkeys in total.

The public has been donating food for the monkeys at the site. However, more funds are needed to buy food for the macaques and maintain the facility, said Lop Buri city mayor Jamroen Salacheep