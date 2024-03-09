Macaque assault victims to get compensation

Monkeys enjoy the annual buffet festival staged for them at Phra Prang Sam Yot in Lop Buri. Usually staged in November, the feast draws a lot of local and foreign tourists to the town 120 kilometres north of Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The natural resources and environment minister has ordered compensation for people affected by macaque-related incidents, following a request for reimbursement by a woman injured by a monkey in Lop Buri.

A macaque attacked and injured local woman Arikanta Kanchanasinmetha, in Lop Buri, on March 6, as it attempted to take her food.

She filed a complaint with the police on Friday seeking accountability from the authorities in the town where the monkeys are both a big tourist attraction and a big nuisance. The government has now taken action to address the matter.

Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, the minister, has directed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation (DNP) to add macaques to its list of wild animals whose actions warrant compensation for victims, alongside elephants and gaurs, which are already included.

A source said 100,000 baht would be paid if a victim dies or is disabled as a result of a macaque attack.

People who are injured by the monkeys will receive maximum medical reimbursement of 30,000 baht and compensation of 300 baht per day for a maximum of 180 days during which they are unable to work.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the DNP director-general, told officials to visit the injured woman in Lop Buri to assess her injuries.

Mr Atthapol has also instructed the department’s Wildlife Conservation Office to look into other measures to reduce the risk of attacks.

He recommended installing brighter street lights, especially in areas where people are at risk of getting attacked by monkeys at night, and putting up warning signs about the risk.

The monkey population in Lop Buri is estimated at 3,500, down from more than 9,000 in 2018 as a result of sterilisation campaigns.

Ms Arikanta is the latest victim of the aggressive macaques in the town.

She was assaulted by a macaque at 7.30pm on Wednesday while walking in Muang district. She said the macaque jump-kicked her in the back, knocked her down and stole her food, leaving her lying there injured.

Her left knee was dislocated and she sustained minor injuries. She was sent to Lop Buri Hospital by rescue volunteers and discharged. She filed her complaint with the Tha Hin police station and demanded compensation from the DNP.

