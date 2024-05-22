Lop Buri monkey blitz resumes

Twenty-seven relocated monkeys adjust to their new surroundings at the Pho Khao Ton Monkey Nursery in Muang district of Lop Buri on May 16. (Photo: Lop Buri Public Relations Office)

National parks officials will resume an operation to remove troublesome monkeys from the city of Lop Buri on Friday to reduce the conflict between residents and the primate population there.

Local people for years have complained about problems with the animals stealing their food or destroying their property, especially those who live near the ancient palace of Phra Prang Sam Yod that is well-known as a sanctuary for the monkeys.

The once bustling city centre of Lop Buri now resembles a ghost town because so many people have moved out of the city due to the disruption caused by the animals. Many buildings have been abandoned, badly damaging the local economy. Residents have called for authorities to take action to deal with the problem, but they say little has changed.

The latest attempt to deal with the problem began earlier this month with the relocation of the first group of 27 monkeys to the Pho Khao Ton Monkey Nursery in Muang district.

“We expect to catch around 200 monkeys this time. If things go well, the operation will be completed next Tuesday,” said Patarapol Maneeon, a spokesman for the authorities carrying out the operation.

The relocation effort is led by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), working with Lop Buri municipality, military, police and rescue teams.

Authorities will set up three large cages — each measuring 1.8 by 1.8 by 15 metres — at the Asia Hotel, Seng Heng Shop and Suan Racha. They will put corn seeds, beans and other food inside each cage to lure the monkeys inside. The animals will then be sent to a field hospital for medical check-ups and sterilisation before they are released into the nursery.

“We will evaluate the situation on a daily basis. What concerns us the most is the animals’ welfare as we need to ensure the venue is suitable for their living requirements,” said said Mr Patarapol.

He expressed confidence that the operation could serve as a case study for other provinces that are encountering problems with wildlife intruding on local communities.

Around 2,000 monkeys are now living in Lop Buri city. After the animals are caught and moved, volunteers will clean up the city centre to ensure it is safe for people to live in.