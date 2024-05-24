Thailand working ‘relentlessly’ to solve Myanmar crisis - Srettha

A Thai soldier stands guard as hundreds of refugees crossed over the Moei river frontier between Myanmar and Thailand in Mae Sot district in Tak on April 13, 2024. (Photol Reuters)

TOKYO: Thailand is “working relentlessly” to bring an end to the crisis in neighbouring Myanmar where rebel groups have been clashing with the military-government, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Srettha’s administration is working with Laos, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and other member nations on the Myanmar issue, the premier told Nikkei’s Future of Asia Forum in Tokyo on Friday. Thailand is scaling up humanitarian assistance for Myanmar people along Thailand’s border where conflicts have been raging, Mr Srettha said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks at Nikkei's Future of Asia Forum in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

“We’re working together relentlessly for a peaceful, stable and unified Myanmar,” Mr Srettha said. “We want to see Myanmar back on the path of democracy.”

Thailand is stepping up efforts to resolve the conflict in Myanmar as it shares a long border with it and has to regularly deal with an influx of refugees fleeing the clashes. Violence has intensified in recent months as the military-government led by Min Aung Hlaing struggles to keep up with a multi-front conflict from several armed ethnic groups.

The clashes have also cast doubts about the junta’s pledge to hold an election more than three years since it seized power in a coup and ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.