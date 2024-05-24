South Korean faces indictment for Pattaya barrel murder

Police inspect a barrel with the body of a South Korean man inside after divers pulled it up from Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri on May 11. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A man in his 20s is facing a possible indictment related to the murder of his compatriot near Pattaya after South Korean police transferred him to the custody of prosecutors.

The Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency handed the man over to prosecutors in South Korea on Wednesday for "further investigation and potential indictment", Yonhap News Agency reported.

The official Korean news agency did not identify the suspect, saying only that he was arrested in Jeongeup city earlier this month. Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat, the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, has previously disclosed his name as Lee Roun, who was apprehended in South Korea on May 12 after escaping from Thailand.

South Korean police plan to charge him with robbery, murder and abandoning a corpse in connection with the alleged murder of Roh Eui Jong, 34. The victim's body was found on May 11 in a plastic barrel that was dumped in Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Lee Roun has denied the charges.

Another suspect, Lee Young Jin, 27, was arrested in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 13 and was handed over to Thai police. South Korean authorities are also seeking his extradition.

The last suspect, Kim Hyeonng Won, is still at large and is believed to have fled to Myanmar.

Thai police have issued arrest warrants for all three suspects on charges of premeditated murder, illegal detention and concealing a body.