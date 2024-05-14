Second Korean suspect in barrel-murder arrested

The second suspect in the barrel-murder case, dark shirt centre, during his arrest by Cambodian security authorities on Monday. Thai police identified him as Lee Yong Jin. (Photo: Supplied by police)

A second South Korean suspect in the murder of a man found dead in a concrete-filled barrel in a reservoir near Pattaya has been arrested in Phnom Penh and is being handed over to Korean authorities.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat,commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that Cambodian authorities had captured Lee Young Jin in the Cambodian capital on Monday.

The man would be handed over to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency in South Korea, he said.

The suspect is 27 years old and was arrested at a lodging around midnight after a tip-off that he was seen in the area, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting unnamed officials.

He is the second suspect in the case to be arrested, following the capture of Lee Roun, who is in his 20s, at his house in Jeongeup city in southwestern South Korea on Sunday after he had fled Thailand.

Thai and South Korean police are looking for the third and last suspect, named as Kim Hyeonng Won, who was thought to have crossed illegally into Myanmar from Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasil said arrest warrants would be obtained for the three suspects on charges of premeditated murder, illegal detention and concealing a body.

The charges are in connection with the murder of Roh Eui Jong, 34, whose body was found on Saturday in a plastic barrel that was dumped in Map Prachan reservoir, on the fringe of Pattaya in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district, on May 5.

The body was confirmed to be that of Roh Eui Jong on Tuesday from a DNA comparison with samples from his father and elder sister, Pol Maj Gen Noppasil said. His sister also identified him from physical marks, including a wound scar.

Roh was reported missing on May 3 after arriving in Thailand on April 30. He was allegedly abducted by the three men in Bangkok. His mother had sought help from the South Korean embassy in Thailand after receiving a LINE call demanding 3 million baht in ransom in exchange for his life.

The trio are also wanted by South Korean police investigating the same case.

The first detained suspect will be formally arrested and charged with being an accessory in the crime and not murder, according to Yonhap. Under questioning, he had denied he was involved in the actual murder, the report said.