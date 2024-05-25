43 people still being treated for turbulence injuries

Extensive damage occurred inside the cabin of the Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER after Flight SG321 encountered extreme turbulence on Thursday. (Photo: Stringer via Reuters)

Forty-three people who were on board a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence are still being treated in hospitals in Bangkok four days after the emergency, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital said on Saturday.

The 43 patients are in three different hospitals in Bangkok, Samitivej Srinakarin said in a statement. The figure is down from 48 reorted on Friday.

At Samitivej Srinakarin hospital, where 34 of the patients are, seven are in intensive care — three Australians, two Malaysians, one British and one New Zealander, the statement said.

The other 27 patients from the flight at the hospital include eight British, six Australian, five Malaysian and two Philippine citizens, the statement said.

Two people were discharged from Samitivej Srinakarin, while two from Samitivej Sukhumvit hospital were transferred to Samitivej Srinakarin to join hospitalised relatives, the statement said.

On Thursday, Dr Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, the director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, told reporters that 22 patients had spinal cord injuries and six had brain and skull injuries, but none were life-threatening.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday after Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as “sudden, extreme turbulence” while flying over Myanmar.

The flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident on Tuesday, three local hospitals admitted a total of 85 people — 79 passengers and six crew. The remaining passengers and crew were flown to Singapore on Wednesday morning.