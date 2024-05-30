Torsak to meet graft-busters next month

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol speaks to reporters on March 20 after he was transferred from the chief's position and sent to work at the Prime Minister’s Office, pending further investigations into allegations against him and other senior officers. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Sidelined national police chief Torsak Sukvimol and his wife will acknowledge a charge of failing to report their two properties in London to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at the beginning of next month.

Pol Gen Torsak, who was transferred to work at the Prime Minister’s Office in March, said on Thursday that he was on leave and had just learned of the accusation. He will prepare the needed documents together with his lawyer for the NACC.

He said he and his wife did not intend to skip going to the NACC when it summoned them for questioning on Tuesday. He said he had already asked the agency to postpone the appointment to another day around the beginning of June.

He insisted on his innocence, saying he had told the NACC about the London assets in 2022.

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said in an interview with the news show Inside Thailand on Wednesday that the commission had issued the summons on May 7, inviting Pol Gen Torsak and his wife, Nipaphan, for questioning on May 28.

However, the couple eventually asked to postpone the appointment. He said the postponement was acceptable for valid reasons.

When asked how many times or for how days Pol Gen Torsak and his wife could postpone their appointment, he said he could not say exactly.

He said it depended on their reasons. The audit committee working on the case will make the decision. Evidence, such as medical certificates stating an illness if it is a case of sickness, will be required to be submitted with the petition.

He said the NACC concluded that Pol Gen Torsak and his wife had not declared two houses in London worth about 20 million baht. Earlier the police chief said the properties were an investment of his wife.