18 units praised for handling Singapore Airlines emergency landing

Stranded passengers from Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 wait for a relief flight after an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on May 21, 2024. (Photo: Supplied by a third party via Reuters)

Suvarnabhumi Airport has commended all agencies joining hands in an operation to assist passengers and crew members of Singapore Airlines following an emergency landing due to severe turbulence.

A total of 18 units from Suvarnabhumi Thai Airways International (THAI), hospitals and police were involved in the operation after flight SQ321 requested to land at the airport in Samut Prakan on May 21.

Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said on Thursday all agencies played a crucial role in helping the passengers and crew members from the landing until the day the flight departed for its destination in Singapore.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, encountered severe turbulence on its route from London to Singapore, forcing the captain to divert the plane to Thailand. One passenger died, and according to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 41 others were injured.

On Thursday, Singapore Airlines reported that 38 passengers are still in Bangkok, with 25 of them still hospitalised. The remaining passengers have either departed for Singapore or other destinations.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made a phone call to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday to thank Thailand for the assistance.