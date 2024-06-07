Indonesian, Thai police hunt down fugitive drug kingpin

The picture of Fredy Pratama on the Interpol website. Indonesia believes the drug kingpin is hiding in a forest along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Indonesian police are collaborating with Thai counterparts to locate and apprehend a fugitive drug kingpin believed to be in hiding in a forest along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Inspector General Krishna Murti, chief of the International Relations Division of the Indonesian police force, said the two countries are working together to search for Fredy Pratama, one of Indonesia's most wanted drug ring leaders, Malaysia's Bernama news agency reported on Thursday.

Fredy, also known as the Indonesian Escobar, is suspected of hiding in a jungle in Thailand along the border with Myanmar.

He has been on the Indonesian authorities' most wanted list since 2014 for running an extensive drug network with links to Thailand and Malaysia. Last year, the three Asean countries jointly cracked down on his operations.

Jakarta has called on Thailand to arrest him as a return of the favour for the capture and extradition of Chaowalit Thongduang, alias Sia Paeng Nanod. The Thai inmate, 37, was arrested in Bali on May 30 and sent back to Thailand on Tuesday.

Krishna said 10 Indonesian police who escorted Chaowalit from Indonesia would join hands with Thai police to pursue Fredy, Bernama reported.

In September last year, authorities had arrested three Indonesian nationals suspected to be Fredy’s subordinates in Thailand. Fredy's in-law is also allegedly a part of Thailand's drug cartel.