Electric Bangkok boat taxis to launch in July

Commuter boats travel along Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in August last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

An on-demand electric boat taxi service developed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is due to begin operating in July, around the time the BMA looks set to launch the city-wide expansion of its app-based motorcycle taxi-hailing service, Krung Thep Thanakom Co (KT), the BMA’s business arm, revealed on Sunday.

The boat taxi service, which is designed to connect with Bangkok’s electric rail systems, public bus services and taxi motorcycle services, aims primarily to support the city’s tourism promotion.

KT's managing director, Tharatporn Techakitkachorn, said its pilot phase will begin operating in Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem and some of its branching canals, including Khlong Bang Lamphu, next month.

According to Mr Tharatporn, when the city-wide service is fully implemented, the electric boat taxi will be available on several main canals in the city, such as Khlong Lat Phrao.

He said passengers will then be able to hail an on-demand boat taxi using an application designed specifically for this purpose, and the charge will be calculated based on distance.

KT is now negotiating with electric boat manufacturers regarding the styles and prices of the boat and wants to procure six- to ten-seat vessels, Mr Tharatporn said. At this point, two prototype boats are to be used for the trial service in July.

As for the BMA’s motorcycle taxi app, which is now being piloted in four districts of Bangkok, he said that about 5,000 registered taxi motorcycles and 90,000 individually-licensed riders are expected to be linked to the hailing system when the city-wide operation begins in July.

He said passengers will then be able to hail a rdie with just a few taps on their smartphone screens.

Currently, most motorcycle taxi services are available only on some app-based delivery service platforms.

He said the BMA’s hailing app will be dedicated to motorcycle taxi service, which will cover most areas of Bangkok. He added that riding fares will be fairly regulated by KT.