Pheu Thai MP asks US envoy to help with hostages

Noppadon Pattama, a Pheu Thai list-MP and chairman of the House panel on foreign affairs, at parliament. (Photo: Noppadon Pattama Facebook)

Noppadon Pattama, a Pheu Thai list-MP and chairman of the House panel on foreign affairs, said he has asked the United States to help secure the release of the six remaining Thai nationals held hostage as a result of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He said he made the request through US Ambassador Robert F Godec, who met the House committee and discussed Thai-US relations and cooperation in a range of areas.

During the meeting, Mr Godec expressed his sympathy for the loss of Thai workers and the plight of the others held captive after the erupted last October.

Mr Noppadon said he asked the US diplomat to help with the release of the remaining Thai nationals so they could return home safely.

The Pheu Thai MP also thanked the United States for backing a proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza that was adopted by the UN Security Council. He called it a crucial step to resolving the conflict and rebuilding sustainable peace in the region.

According to information supplied by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in February, 39 Thais died and 23 were released after the Hamas attack. The fate of the other six Thai hostages is unknown. Two Thai hostages were confirmed dead in May.

On the topic of geopolitical tension, the House committee reaffirmed to the US ambassador that Thailand upholds international laws and the government's foreign policy is balanced and not aligned with any country, Mr Noppadon said.

The committee also extended its gratitude to Washington for supporting Thailand in its bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he said.

The council of the OECD, a 38-nation organisation, has formally invited Thailand to begin accession discussions that would make the kingdom a candidate to join the group. However, the process could take years to complete.