Embassies team up with tourist police

Tourists relax on Pattaya beach. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: The Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) is working with the embassies of five countries to crack down on tourist scams and 10 criminal groups in Pattaya.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phuek-am, TPB commissioner, presided over a meeting on Thursday aimed at establishing guidelines for ensuring the safety of tourists in the popular resort city.

The meeting took place at the Tourist Police Division in Chon Buri and was attended by representatives of the embassies of South Korea, Ukraine, Russia, India, and Switzerland.

It was held in pursuit of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's tourism policy for the fourth quarter in which he wants to implement free-visa measures to increase the tourism potential of 55 provinces and ensure the tourists' safety.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira said on Friday he has ordered crackdowns on tourist scams, including deceptive or low-quality tour guides and unfair sales of goods and services. The crackdown operations are taking place June 19-25.

The commissioner said the TPB has confirmed its readiness to ensure safety and security for tourists in the last quarter of this year, under the government's policies.

He said his agency has cooperated with several organisations in all sectors to build tourists' confidence in visiting Pattaya.

He said he also went to Pattaya's Walking Street to visit security police on duty and assigned officers to arrest the 10 criminal groups in the city.

Meanwhile, Mr Srettha is scheduled to visit several locations in Chon Buri and Rayong on Saturday and Sunday.

He will be in Chon Buri on Saturday to observe the province's tourism situation.

On Sunday. he will visit Rayong's U-Tapao airport, where he will discuss matters regarding development on the airport's land aimed at facilitating investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

After U-Tapao, he will study the route of a potential F1 race track near Khao Phra Tamnak in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district.

Mr Srettha has met Formula One organisers in Italy to lure them to stage an event here.

Mr Srettha also responded to public criticism of his frequent field visits, admitting that he was annoyed by such a backlash.

However, the prime minister accepted that his visits did lack quality, suggesting he would reduce the number of locations he would visit within the same time frames in order to discover more problems in each area.