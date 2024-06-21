Tourist police step up protection in Pattaya

Bureau working with embassies to crack down on scams and criminal activity

Tourists relax on Pattaya beach. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA — The Tourist Police Bureau says it is working with the embassies of five countries to crack down on tourist scams and 10 criminal groups in Pattaya.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phuek-am, the bureau commissioner, held a meeting on Thursday aimed at establishing guidelines for ensuring the safety of tourists in the popular resort city in Chon Buri. Participants included representatives of the embassies of South Korea, Ukraine, Russia, India and Switzerland.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira said he had ordered crackdowns on tourist scams, including deceptive or low-quality tour guides and unfair sales of goods and services. Stepped-up operations began on June 19 and will continue through June 25.

He said the bureau was cooperating with several organisations to build tourists’ confidence in visiting Pattaya.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira spent time on the popular Walking Street talking with officers on duty, and assigned them to be on the lookout to arrest members of 10 criminal groups known to be operating in Pattaya.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Chon Buri on Saturday to get a first-hand look at the tourism situation.

He plans to tour the site of a potential Formula One race track near Khao Phra Tamnak in Bang Lamung district.

Mr Srettha recently met Formula One organisers in Italy to discuss the possibility of adding Thailand to their race calendar in the future.

On Sunday he will visit U-tapao airport in Rayong, where he will discuss matters related to development on the airport’s land aimed at facilitating investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor.