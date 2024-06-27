Teacher faces charges for alleged sexual abuse of student
Official says any teacher would be prohibited from being alone with student in supplementary class

PUBLISHED : 27 Jun 2024 at 12:36

WRITER: Post Reporters

The picture of the suspect was shared on the 'Survive' Facebook page.
A music teacher was dismissed from Patumkongka School after facing 10 charges related to the alleged sex abuse of a 15-year-old student over the past two years.

Police from Thong Lor station brought 36-year-old Tantat Duriyapirom to Bangkok South Criminal Court on Thursday to press the charges against him. The charges included alleged child molestation, rape, separation of a child from his or her parents, coercion and possession of pornographic videos.

The teacher, who had worked at the well-known public school in Bangkok's Khlong Toei district for eight years, was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came a day after the affected grade 9 student shared his prolonged abuse story with his mother, citing violent abuse as the last straw that compelled him to speak out.

Thanu Wongjinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), said the teacher was dismissed on Thursday.

Mr Thanu said the Obec would prohibit any teacher from being alone with a student in a supplementary class, and such one-on-one sessions must now be witnessed by an observer as a third person.

