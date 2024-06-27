Teacher faces charges for alleged sexual abuse of student

Official says any teacher would be prohibited from being alone with student in supplementary class

The picture of the suspect was shared on the 'Survive' Facebook page.

A music teacher was dismissed from Patumkongka School after facing 10 charges related to the alleged sex abuse of a 15-year-old student over the past two years.

Police from Thong Lor station brought 36-year-old Tantat Duriyapirom to Bangkok South Criminal Court on Thursday to press the charges against him. The charges included alleged child molestation, rape, separation of a child from his or her parents, coercion and possession of pornographic videos.

The teacher, who had worked at the well-known public school in Bangkok's Khlong Toei district for eight years, was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came a day after the affected grade 9 student shared his prolonged abuse story with his mother, citing violent abuse as the last straw that compelled him to speak out.

Thanu Wongjinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), said the teacher was dismissed on Thursday.

Mr Thanu said the Obec would prohibit any teacher from being alone with a student in a supplementary class, and such one-on-one sessions must now be witnessed by an observer as a third person.