Missing tourist found safe after week-long search

Mr Thanwarich and his family gather in tears at a restaurant of Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit province on Thursday. (Photo: 32nd Ranger Forces Regiment Facebook page)

A 27-year-old Thai tourist who went missing while visiting Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit was found safe after a seven-day search, national park chief Farut Jaithatkul reported on Thursday.

Mr Farut was notified by the park's restaurant owner at 7am that Thanwarich Mateema had walked back by himself.

Park officials did not inquire about the details since the tourist was in a weary condition. He was provided food and sent to a hospital for a check-up.

The tourist walked out of the forest along a natural path until he arrived at the Phu Soi Dao waterfall area, near the restaurant, said the national park chief.

Mr Thanwarich's family was notified of his presence and rushed to meet him.

The solo trekker, from Maha Sarakham, visited the park last Thursday. Park officials noticed that he had gone missing because he registered while entering the park but did not show up at the office at the end of the mountainous trail on the same day.