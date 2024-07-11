Phuket paints over rainbow crosswalks for safety

Extra width and slippery paint blamed for increase in motorcycle accidents at key intersection

Staff from the Division of Public Works begin the process of converting the rainbow crosswalks at the Chartered Bank Intersection in Phuket back to standard zebra crossings on Wednesday night. (Photo: Phuket City Municipality)

Authorities in Phuket are painting over the rainbow crosswalks created for Pride Month in June because their extra width and slippery paint led to more motorcycle accidents.

The crosswalks were painted at the Chartered Bank Intersection in Phuket town. They will be replaced by conventional red-and-white zebra crossings, said deputy mayor Prasit Sinsaowapak.

The process would begin from the Phangnga Road side, with a backhoe required to dig up the coloured pavement. New asphalt will be applied before painting. The work would take place at night and it would take four days to finish all four crosswalks, he said.

Motorcyclists have been cautioned about driving during the construction, especially when rain falls.

The rainbow crosswalks were painted to decorate the intersection for the Discover Phuket Pride 2024 event that was held on June 29. The crosswalks became a tourist attraction during the month, but later were criticised after causing several motorcycle accidents during rainy weather.

Phuket, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen are competing to be Thailand’s representative seeking to host the InterPride World Conference, a major global LGBTQ+ event, in 2025.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is scheduled to announce its decision on Friday.