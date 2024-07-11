64 Thai sex workers arrested in Malaysia

Malaysia detains 78 women and 10 men, most of whom are Thais

Officials work at a checkpoint in Sadao district in Songkhla province. The Thai border is about 300 kilometres from Ipoh, the capital of Perak state in Malaysia. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Malaysian immigration authorities have rounded up 88 foreigners, including 64 Thais, in a crackdown on sex activities at three locations in Ipoh city.

The crackdown took place at a hotel and two entertainment outlets suspected of offering sex services on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perak Immigration Department director Meor Hexbullah Meor Abd Malik said the detainees comprised 78 women and 10 men, aged between 21 and 46. Of the detained, 64 were Thai nationals, while the others were 13 Vietnamese, four Nepalis, three Indians, three Bangladeshis and one Sri Lankan, Bernama reported on Wednesday.

The official said that the detainees faced multiple offences but did not provide details about the charges.

Ipoh, the state capital of Perak, is situated roughly halfway between the Thai border and Kuala Lumpur, about 300 kilometres from Sadao district in Songkhla.

The operation was the second major crackdown on prostitution involving Thais in less than a week. Last Friday, 22 Thai women were apprehended in raids in the Malaysian capital and neighbouring Selangor state.