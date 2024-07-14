Bangkok's pink spur monorail 60% complete

Two new stations of the Pink Line monorail in Bangkok's Muang Thong Thani are currently 60% complete and slated to open in the second half of 2025. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The construction of the extended section of the Pink Line, between Si Rat and Muang Thong Thani stations, is now 60.24% finished, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) announced Sunday.

The 60.24% construction progress as of June comprises 66.90% of civil work and 47.12% of electrical work, the MRTA said.

Scheduled to open in July next year, the Pink Line’s 4-billion-baht Si Rat-Muang Thong extension is invested by Northern Bangkok Monorail Co, a subsidiary of BSR JV Consortium, a joint venture between Bangkok Mass Transit System Group Holdings, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and Ratch Group, an independent power producer.

The three-km extension consists of two stations -- one located in front of Impact Challenger Hall 1, and the other near the lakeside and Impact Forum.

BSR expects the project will benefit more than 300,000 residents and workers in Muang Thong Thani and about 10 million visitors and participants attending exhibitions and conferences organised at IMPACT’s exhibition halls each year, as well as ease traffic congestion in the area.