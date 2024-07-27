Phu Phra Bat named World Heritage site

A visitor takes photos of the Hor Nang Usa rock formation in Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani. The park was officially named a Unesco World Heritage site on Saturday. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Phu Phra Bat Historical Park Udon Thani has been named a Unesco World Heritage site in the cultural category, becoming Thailand’s fifth cultural heritage site.

The declaration was made at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi on Saturday. The citation said the park was “a testimony to the Sīma stone tradition of the Dvaravati period”.

“While sacred boundary markers for areas of Theravada Buddhist monastic practice vary in materials, extensive use of stones is found only in the Khorat Plateau region in Southeast Asia,” the committee said.

The listing brings to five the number of cultural World Heritage sites in Thailand, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said. It is also the second in Udon Thani after the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, which was listed in 1992.

Last year, Unesco listed Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun. The other three World Heritage sites in the cultural category are Sukhothai Historical Park, Ayutthaya Historical Park and Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani.

The country also has three natural World Heritage sites, bringing its overall total to eight. Details of all the sites can be found here.

Covering a 3,662-rai area, Phu Phra Bat Historical Park — which is known for its peculiar rock formations — contains evidence of human settlement from the Bronze Age, including paintings of humans and animals.

The Fine Arts Department has announced that entry fees to the park would be waived between July 28 and August 12 for Thai and foreign visitors to jointly celebrate the listing, said Ms Sudawan.