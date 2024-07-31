Govt ‘can’t intervene’ in case of Vietnamese dissident

First hearing in extradition proceedings against Y Quynh Bdap scheduled on Thursday

The Thai government will not interfere in the legal proceedings involving a Vietnamese activist who is facing extradition, but whose release has been requested by some US lawmakers, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

He was responding to a letter sent to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin by four members of the US House of Representatives seeking the release of Y Quynh Bdap, 32.

Mr Chai said any release or extradition must be finalised in court.

Mr Bdap is the founder of Montagnards Stand for Justice, an organisation that pushes for freedom of religion for ethnic minorities and indigenous people in Vietnam’s Central Highlands. Christian Montagnards who belong to independent house churches have long been persecuted by the Vietnamese government, according to critics.

Mr Bdap has been living in Thailand since 2018 and was granted refugee status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

He was arrested in mid-June for overstaying his visa. He has been detained in Bangkok Remand Prison pending the court’s decision on whether to extradite him to Vietnam.

The Criminal Court has scheduled hearings on Thursday and on Aug 19 to hear the witnesses of state prosecutors and defendants, respectively.

The Vietnamese government pressed terrorism charges against Mr Bdap following deadly riots in Dak Lak province of Vietnam in June of 2023. His involvement in the riots is unclear, given that he was in Thailand at the time.

“The issue will be settled in court. The government can’t interfere. No matter what decision the court makes, it is bound to be seen as taking sides,” said the spokesman.

“It’s best to leave the matter in the court’s hands.”

According to Mr Chai, there was a similar case in April 2007 when Vietnamese authorities requested the extradition of a suspect who had been granted refugee status by the UNHCR.

The court approved the request but it was later overturned by the Court of Appeal, he said, adding that both sides accepted the outcome.

He said Mr Bdap has the right to fight the extradition request and either side can appeal the ruling.