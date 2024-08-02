Police raid Chinese supermarkets, seize uncertified goods

Police raid a supermarket selling numerous Chinese products in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) raided 12 Chinese supermarkets in Bangkok on Friday, discovering tonnes of made-in-China products lacking certification from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The raids were prompted by complaints from consumers who noticed products without FDA labels in several Chinese supermarkets.

Authorities seized over 70 product lines, totalling 1,878 items, that were being sold illegally.

Police said that the owners of these supermarkets will be prosecuted under the Consumer Protection Act.

The FDA has advised business operators to thoroughly check products before selling them to ensure consumer safety.

Food and Drug Administration officers inspect made-in-China products at a supermarket in Bangkok. Many of the goods have not been approved by the FDA. (Photo supplied)

The flood of inexpensive Chinese goods entering Thailand has been a growing source of concern, especially for small local business operators who say they cannot compete on price.

The government responded recently by ordering the collection of 7% value-added tax on all imported goods priced under 1,500 baht, including those purchased online. Such goods had previously been exempt from VAT.