Thai army inquiry into naked rain punishment claims

The picture was posted on the Survive Facebook page on Saturday along with the mistreatment complaint. (Photo: Survive Facebook page)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has said an incident where senior army officers allegedly ordered over ten privates to stand naked in the rain for more than five hours and beat them was being investigated.

RTA deputy spokesman Col Richa Suksuwanon on Monday said such acts are wrong, adding that Army Chief Gen Charoenchai Hinthao has always emphasised disciplinary measures should be based on army regulations and consistently condemned inappropriate and exaggerated punishments.

The incident, which occurred at the 25th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment, King’s Guard, in Chiang Mai last Thursday, was reported to the Survive Facebook page by the younger sister of one of the privates subjected to the alleged mistreatment.

According to her, the privates were allegedly ordered to stand naked in the rain for about six hours, during which they were beaten, kicked and stomped on.

Col Richa said two separate committees have been formed to investigate the matter to ensure justice and neutrality.

He also suggested that some military officers may have violated the RTA and Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang’s policy on disciplinary measures, stressing that these officers must be punished if found guilty.

An allegation that the officers were drunk is also being investigated, he said.

Col Richa did not answer a question on whether the officers could be criminally charged for ordering the privates to strip naked, only saying the committees are dealing with the matter.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Mr Sutin would discuss aligning military disciplinary measures with global standards with Gen Charoenchai.