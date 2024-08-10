Japanese gangland killing suspects in Thai custody

Duo arrested in Nong Khai and transferred to Nonthaburi where grisly crime occurred

Immigration police interrogate Japanese murder suspects Takuya Kato (left) and Hiroto Suzuki after they were arrested in Nong Khai on Friday. They were later transferred to Nonthaburi. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two Japanese men wanted in connection with the death and dismemberment of a compatriot in April were detained in Nonthaburi on Saturday, a day after their arrest in Nong Khai.

Thai police said the suspects in the gang-linked crime had been detained since June in Laos, where they had fled after the killing in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi in April.

They were arrested on Friday in the northeastern province of Nong Khai, across from the Lao capital Vientiane, apparently after being transferred to Thai authorities.

Thailand and Laos do not have a formal extradition treaty, but investigators from the Nong Khai immigration office reportedly learned that the wanted pair had entered Nong Khai illegally. The officers found them on Chalermphrakiart Road in Muang district and arrested them.

The immigration investigators subsequently alerted police at the Bang Bua Thong station, who then travelled to Nong Khai to pick up the suspects.

The two were being held at the Bang Bua Thong station pending a court appearance where police would request their further detention.

Takuya Kato, 50, and Hiroto Suzuki, 28, are accused of murdering and dismembering fellow gangster Ryosuke Kabashima, 47. Thai authorities put the two on the wanted list before learning they had fled to Laos.

Decaying parts of Kabashima’s body were found in black plastic bags off Ban Kluai-Sai Noi Road in tambon Pimolrat in Bang Bua Thong on April 19.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, police believe the two Japanese suspects and the victim were members of a large yakuza syndicate called Yamaguchi-gumi.

The Yamaguchi-gumi gang earlier made headlines when a former leader was arrested in Lop Buri at the age of 72 in 2018. He was later extradited to Japan.

Kato, Suzuki and a Thai driver were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on charges of premeditated murder, concealing, removing or destroying a corpse or body parts to cover up a death or cause of death.

The driver, Kritsakorn “Games” Jaipithak, 30, was arrested earlier.

Rescue workers collect a bag containing dismembered body parts, beside a track in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi province in April 2024. (Photo supplied)