Two Japanese in Thai custody over charge of murdering compatriot

Suspects will be sent to Bangkok suburb police station for questioning

The passports of Japanese suspects Takuya Kato and Hiroto Suzuki. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Thai police said Friday they have arrested two Japanese men who had been wanted in connection with the discovery of the body of a compatriot in a Bangkok suburb in April.

The suspects, who had been detained in Laos in June, were taken into custody in the northeastern province of Nong Khai, which borders the Lao capital Vientiane, after they were apparently transferred to Thai authorities.

Takuya Kato, 50, and Hiroto Suzuki, 28, are accused of murdering and dismembering fellow gangster Ryosuke Kabashima, 47. Thai authorities put the two on the wanted list before learning they had fled to Laos.

The suspects are scheduled to be sent to a police station in a Bangkok suburb on Saturday for interrogation.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, police believe the two Japanese suspects and the victim were members of a large yakuza syndicate called Yamaguchi-gumi.

The Yamaguchi-gumi gang earlier made headlines when a former gang leader was arrested in Lop Buri at the age of 72 in 2018. He was later extradited to Japan.