Mekong group to work on human security

Transboundary crime, air pollution and water resources management among areas of focus

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi (third from left), joins Eksiri Pintaruchi, permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (fourth from left) and other representatives of Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia at the ninth Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) foreign ministers’ meeting in Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo: Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Human security was one of the key issues discussed at the ninth Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) foreign ministers’ meeting co-chaired by Thailand and China in Chiang Mai on Friday.

Participants agreed that enhancing security at the regional level would help ensure inclusive growth in the greater Mekong subregion, which includes China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Human security is a regional challenge, and officials agreed to enhance cooperation against persistent security threats, such as transboundary crime, said Eksiri Pintaruchi, permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A joint statement committed to strengthening cooperation on transboundary crime, particularly drug trafficking and cybercrime, such as online fraud and scam centres.

Cooperation under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Framework would include data and intelligence sharing, monitoring border controls and capacity building, said Ms Eksiri.

Officials also focused on tackling transboundary air pollution, another challenge to human security, by agreeing to pursue a Clean Air initiative to create a haze-free Mekong-Lancang community, she said.

An initiative to deepen water resource cooperation was also agreed on, covering the Mekong River (known as the Lancang in China) and the countries through which it flows.

“Thailand pledges to continue working with all MLC members on fostering biodiversity, especially through the Mekong-Lancang water resources cooperation centre and the Mekong River Mission Secretariat,” said Ms Eksiri.