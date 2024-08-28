Houses damaged by fresh landslide in Phuket

Latest incidents come just days after slide that killed 13 people

A landslide caused by a heavy rain on Wednesday in Muang district of Phuket. (Photo: supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Ongoing heavy rain in Phuket on Wednesday morning caused another landslide that damaged nine houses, but no injuries were reported.

Continuous heavy rain that started around 1am also toppled numerous trees that blocked traffic and caused flash floods in various areas of the island.

In tambon Choeng Thale in Thalang district, cracks and subsidence were seen in the road between Khok Tanot and Layan beach. Caution signs have been erected to prevent accidents.

In tambon Talat Yai in Muang district, a 2-metre-high wall collapsed at the back of a house during a heavy thunderstorm.

A landslide also brought mud and rocks tumbling down at the rear of nine two-storey townhouses in Thepburi Ratsadanusorn village in tambon Ratsada in Muang district. Some roofs were severely damaged, leading to rain leaking into the houses.

A resident who gave her name as Kanyarat said her family was occupying only the first floor of their house since they had just moved in. She heard a sharp, loud sound at 5am and saw water leaking into the kitchen in the back.

No injuries were reported in the area.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwanrat said staff from the Ratsada district municipal office helped residents of the affected houses to evacuate to a safe place.

The latest incidents happened as authorities and residents continued efforts to rehabilitate the site of a landslide that killed 13 people last Friday.

In that incident, a torrent of mud and boulders poured down from the top of Khao Nak Kerd mountain, the site of a temple complex with a giant Buddha statue.

Aerial photos posted online showed where land had subsided near the base of the Buddha image, which might have triggered the slides.

Building the site had involved clearing away trees, leaving the land denuded with little to hold the topsoil, a local official was quoted as saying.

Water damage inside one of the houses affected by a landslide in Muang district of Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo: supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)