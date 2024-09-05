Hua Hin police officers transferred after killing

A view of the Hua Hin Night Market. (Photo: Slyronit via Wikimedia Commons)

Five senior police officers have been transferred two weeks after the fatal shooting of a soldier in an illegally operated nightspot just 500 metres from the police station in the resort town in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Those transferred on Monday included Pol Col Kampanart Na Wichai, the station superintendent, according to a report in Hua Hin Today. The five have been moved to the Prachuap Khiri Khan police operations centre pending the outcome of further investigations.

The person accused of the killing was an adviser to the Hua Hin police, who removed him from the post after he was charged.

Jakkrit Worakul, 34, is accused of shooting SM1 Rojchanaphon Rojchanapanich to death inside the Tiny Bar on Soi 80, a nightlife area off Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin. The incident in the early hours of Aug 18 also injured three others.

SM1 Rojchanaphon was an intelligence officer at the Infantry Regiment Centre in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Kiri Khan.

A witness told police he saw the military officer reach for a drink offered by a friend while bumping into a woman, believed to be Mr Jakkrit’s girlfriend. Without saying anything, Mr Jakkrit allegedly shot the officer to death.

The suspect surrendered to authorities the day after the shooting and is currently free on bail of 500,000 baht.