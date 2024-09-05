Doctor to appeal after court sides with Swiss national

Urs Fehr and his Thai wife are present at the Phuket provincial hall on March 1. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A doctor who claimed to have been kicked by a Swiss man while she was sitting on the steps near his property on Yamu Beach in February vowed to appeal after the Phuket Kwaeng Court acquitted her assault case earlier this week.

The plaintiff, Dr Thandao Chandam, 26, on Thursday thanked the public for the moral support she received during the case. She said she would continue to fight for justice.

She insisted on standing by her side of the story, adding that she is preparing to file an appeal with the court.

Her father, Kasem Chandam, said that the family decided to appeal for the sake of fairness, adding that he hoped the public would keep up with the support. “We will do our best to regain the justice,” he said.

On Feb 24, the defendant, Urs Fehr, also known as David, 45, allegedly kicked Dr Thandao in the back while she and a friend were sitting on the beachfront steps near his rented villa.

The defendant, who ran an elephant show in Phuket, had allegedly accused the doctor of trespassing on his property.

According to a source, the alleged kick was captured in a video clip, leading to the public demand for Mr Fehr’s deportation.

On March 7, the Immigration Bureau revoked Mr Fehr’s visa, following a recommendation from officials in Phuket. The bureau said that the revocation was based on Mr Fehr’s behaviour that was deemed a threat to social order.

Mr Fehr was subsequently charged with assault, and the case was submitted to the Phuket Kwaeng Court.

However, the court ruled to acquit Mr Fehr's on Tuesday, giving Mr Fehr the benefit of the doubt as there was no clear evidence proving the alleged physical assault.