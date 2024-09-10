Buri Ram crowns new meatball-eating champ

Worachai Wijitwongjaroen accepts his prize at the meatball eating contest held in Buri Ram on Sunday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

A record-setting feat by “world champion” Worachai Wijitwongjaroen was the highlight of the latest deep-fried meatball eating contest held to promote one of the signature dishes of Buri Ram.

Mr Worachai managed to consume 65 sticks of meatballs within five minutes — two more than the previous record — to take the crown in the seventh annual contest.

The purpose was to promote the travel industry of the province and also stimulate local business.

Events held on Sunday and Monday drew more than 100 contestants from all over the country participating in various categories.

Deep-fried meatballs in Buri Ram have gained in popularity ever since K-pop superstar and Buri Ram native Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban first expressed her fondness for them during a visit home in 2021.