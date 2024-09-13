Paetongtarn orders swift aid for stranded flood victims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday ordered officials to promptly help people affected by severe flooding in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, as the northern province remains inundated, with strong currents causing challenges for rescue operations.

After a briefing in Mae Sai, Ms Paetongtarn said, "We need to quickly deliver food and water to people stranded in their homes." She also stressed on the importance of ensuring the safety of all personnel involved in the relief efforts.

The government has allocated a central budget to assist flood victims, allowing for immediate aid without waiting for conditions to improve, she added.

Mae Sai is one of the hardest-hit districts, facing rapidly rising floodwaters from the Sai River and runoff. Some areas of the border town, across from Thachilek in Myanmar, remain cut off, with jet skis being the only means to deliver food and other essential items to residents.

Although the flood situation forced airlines to cancel flights to Chiang Rai on Thursday, operations resumed on Friday.

The city and surrounding areas remained submerged following heavy rains earlier in the week. Officials informed the prime minister that while floodwaters were expected to recede later Friday, the situation remained critical.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (second right) inspect the Sai River on the Thai-Myanmar bridge in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported at least four deaths due to flooding and landslides in six districts of Chiang Rai, affecting 45,300 households.

Meanwhile, the checkpoint between Mae Sai and Thachilek was reopened for pedestrian crossings on Friday after being closed due to the floods. However, vehicles are not allowed to cross the border at this time. The checkpoint is connected by the first Thai-Myanmar bridge over the Sai River.