Zoo to trademark ‘Moo Deng the Hippo’

Director says revenue linked to little superstar will help improve lives of all animals

Moo Deng has become a viral internet sensation since her birth in late June at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. (Photo: Reuters)

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is preparing to trademark the name “Moo Deng the Hippo” to capitalise on interest in the bouncy little baby that has become a global superstar.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi said one goal is to prevent the animal from being commercialised by anyone else, The Associated Press reported in a story carried in Time magazine.

“After we do this, we will have more income to support activities that will make the animals’ lives better,” The AP quoted him as saying.

“The benefits we get will return to the zoo to improve the life of all animals here.”

Moo Deng’s keeper, Atthapon Nundee, has been posting pictures online of cute moments of the animals in his care for about five years. He said he never imagined the newborn pygmy hippo would become an internet megastar.

“It was beyond expectation,” he told The AP. “I wanted people to know her. I wanted a lot of people to visit her, or watch her online, or leave fun comments. I never would have thought (of this).”

Moo Deng has become the subject of memes all over the internet, with her image used by American pro sports teams, European football teams and many other organisations in attention-getting ways. One fan even created a T-shirt promoting the hippo as a candidate in the US presidential election.

Mr Narongwit sees an opportunity to turn all that interest into revenue that can be used to further the work of the zoo in Chon Buri.

The 800-hectare site, home to more than 2,000 animals, runs breeding programmes for many Narongwit. The pygmy hippopotamus, which is native to West Africa, is threatened by poaching and loss of habitat. There are only 2,000 to 3,000 of them left in the wild.

To help raise funds, the zoo has been making Moo Deng shirts and pants that will be ready for sale at the end of the month, with more merchandise to come.

The zoo has seen a surge in visitors since Moo Deng’s fame, so much that it has had to limit visits to her enclosure to 5-minute windows throughout the day during weekends.

If you can’t make it to the zoo in person, you can view Moo Deng any time you want on her new 24-hour livestream here.